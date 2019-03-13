Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,478,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $506,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $915,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $189.05 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $156.13 and a 1 year high of $205.47.
About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.