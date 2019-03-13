Frontier Communications (FTR) Debt Trading 2.1% Higher

An issue of Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) debt rose 2.1% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Wednesday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 8.75% coupon and will mature on April 15, 2022. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $70.13 and were trading at $68.50 one week ago. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets often predict parallel moves in its stock price.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Frontier Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Frontier Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Raymond James cut Frontier Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.51 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Frontier Communications from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Frontier Communications in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.47.

Shares of FTR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.69. 2,492,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,760,135. The firm has a market cap of $280.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44. Frontier Communications Corp has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $11.64.

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($2.08). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Frontier Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Corp will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frontier Communications by 32.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,286,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,696,000 after buying an additional 4,021,298 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frontier Communications by 21.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,355,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,695,000 after buying an additional 1,985,632 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Frontier Communications by 21.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,355,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,695,000 after buying an additional 1,985,632 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Frontier Communications by 924.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,637,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,626,000 after buying an additional 1,477,370 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Frontier Communications by 1,824.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,452,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,458,000 after buying an additional 1,377,322 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontier Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTR)

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides broadband, Ethernet, traditional circuit-based, and voice services; and software defined wide area network, multiprotocol label switching, and time division multiplexing data transport and optical transport services to small, medium, and large enterprises, as well as advanced hardware and network solutions and services, and customer premise equipment.

