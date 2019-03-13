FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (FVCB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “FVCBankcorp, Inc. offers personal and business banking products and services. It provide checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, business lines of credit, business automated overdraft lines of credit, business loans, business construction loans, business loans for emerging residential builders and business loans for professionals; commercial real estate lending, including office, retail, industrial, warehouse/flex space, non-profit, mini-storage facilities, multi-family, commercial construction, residential/multi-family construction, land acquisitions and bridge loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; automobile and personal loans, as well as overdraft lines of credit on personal checking accounts as well as credit cards and online banking services. FVCBankcorp, Inc. is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

OTCMKTS FVCB traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.39. The company had a trading volume of 8,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,377. FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $21.20.

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Huber Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH in the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC purchased a new stake in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH in the 3rd quarter worth about $348,000. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc provides various banking products and services in Fairfax, Virginia. It offers various personal and business banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

