G1 Therapeutics Inc (GTHX) Holdings Raised by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 223.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 112,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,821 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in G1 Therapeutics were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 17.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 12.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 4.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 2.4% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 72,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 42,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GTHX opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. G1 Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $69.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 2.55.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, Director Cynthia Schwalm bought 1,420 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $26,199.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Malik sold 3,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $113,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in preclinical development.

