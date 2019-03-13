Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc (GGT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on March 22nd

Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc (NYSE:GGT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Gabelli Multimedia Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of GGT stock opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $9.91.

About Gabelli Multimedia Trust

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

