Gables Capital Management Inc. Sells 145 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Gables Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PM. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 552.8% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 195.6% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $88.80 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.67 and a 1 year high of $107.75. The company has a market cap of $138.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 76.82% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.41%.

In related news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total transaction of $4,238,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 844,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,613,808.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $100.00 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Sunday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.86.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

