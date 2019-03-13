Galaxy eSolutions Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00 (GES)

Galaxy eSolutions (CURRENCY:GES) traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. Galaxy eSolutions has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Galaxy eSolutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Galaxy eSolutions token can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Galaxy eSolutions has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00438238 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00007090 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00087615 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00010934 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000128 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000308 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000790 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000028 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003412 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Galaxy eSolutions Token Profile

GES is a token. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Galaxy eSolutions’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Galaxy eSolutions is medium.com/@GalaxyeSolution. The official website for Galaxy eSolutions is galaxy-esolutions.com. Galaxy eSolutions’ official Twitter account is @Galaxye_eSol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Galaxy eSolutions

Galaxy eSolutions can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galaxy eSolutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Galaxy eSolutions should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Galaxy eSolutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

