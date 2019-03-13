Gamma Communications PLC (GAMA) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.20

Gamma Communications PLC (LON:GAMA) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Gamma Communications’s previous dividend of $3.10. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of GAMA stock traded up GBX 17.50 ($0.23) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 927.50 ($12.12). 19,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,573. Gamma Communications has a 1 year low of GBX 463 ($6.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 770 ($10.06).

A number of research firms have weighed in on GAMA. Barclays upped their target price on Gamma Communications from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,080 ($14.11) price target on shares of Gamma Communications in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt upped their price target on Gamma Communications from GBX 920 ($12.02) to GBX 990 ($12.94) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 965.83 ($12.62).

Gamma Communications Company Profile

Gamma Communications plc provides voice, data, and mobile services for the business market in the United Kingdom. Its voice services include hosted phone system, horizon call center, connect, PBX v hosted, SIP trunk, inbound, call and line, and SIP trunk call manager; and data services comprise broadband, fiber broadband, assured and converged broadband, fiber Ethernet, Ethernet in the first mile, fiber to the cabinet (FTTC) Ethernet, converged FTTC broadband, converged Ethernet, and converged private network services.

