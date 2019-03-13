Gannett Co Inc (GCI) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 417,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,921 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.37% of Gannett worth $3,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gannett by 529.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Gannett by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GCI opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Gannett Co Inc has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $11.99.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.07). Gannett had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $751.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Gannett’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gannett Co Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. Gannett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GCI. ValuEngine upgraded Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gannett has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.67.

About Gannett

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. The company offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 170 news brands and 80 magazines in the United Kingdom.

