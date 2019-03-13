Gems Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5,773.00 (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 13th. Over the last seven days, Gems has traded flat against the US dollar. One Gems token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Fatbtc. Gems has a total market cap of $996,227.00 and $5,773.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008052 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00387223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025875 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.11 or 0.01667685 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00231156 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004874 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Gems Profile

Gems ‘s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,147,488,025 tokens. Gems ‘s official website is gems.org. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol. The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg.

Gems Token Trading

Gems can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

