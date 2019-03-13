Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,500 iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXX)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 825.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 797.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 289.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter.

SOXX stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,121. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $144.79 and a 1-year high of $198.84.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

