Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 20,863 First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,315,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,059,000 after buying an additional 2,810,246 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,509,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,352,000 after buying an additional 517,142 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 948,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,748,000 after buying an additional 497,808 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 861,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,531,000 after buying an additional 473,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,031,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,718,000 after buying an additional 368,245 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.00. The company had a trading volume of 59,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,745. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $60.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%.

