Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,195 Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000.
Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $51.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,172. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $51.23.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%.
Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.