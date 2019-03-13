Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DDIV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.45% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $787,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF stock remained flat at $$23.92 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,648. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.49 and a fifty-two week high of $25.89.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: "Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Takes $115,000 Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV)" was first posted by Macon Daily

