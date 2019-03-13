Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,594 Moody’s Co. (MCO)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,870,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,820,756,000 after purchasing an additional 55,968 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,870,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,820,756,000 after acquiring an additional 55,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,012,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,682,254,000 after acquiring an additional 999,278 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 17,777.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,510,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,468,752 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,176,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $864,944,000 after acquiring an additional 199,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Moody’s news, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 44,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total transaction of $7,734,379.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO opened at $172.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $129.26 and a one year high of $187.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). Moody’s had a return on equity of 268.11% and a net margin of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 23.82%.

Several analysts recently commented on MCO shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Moody’s from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Moody’s from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a report on Friday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.90.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

