Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,244 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $921,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $4,269,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,058 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 689,310 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $50,513,000 after purchasing an additional 91,010 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXPI stock opened at $93.99 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $124.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. BidaskClub raised NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.07.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

