GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,283,275 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,816 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.09% of GlaxoSmithKline worth $87,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 55,061 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 22,867 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 4,133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 34,108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 29,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,260,940 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,181,000 after purchasing an additional 19,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.99.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $40.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $36.13 and a twelve month high of $42.36. The stock has a market cap of $99.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.79.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 160.39%. Research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd will be given a $0.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 21st. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 74.68%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

