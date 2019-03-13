Global Payments (GPN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $144.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $135.00. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GPN. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Thursday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.74.

Global Payments stock opened at $131.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $94.81 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 13.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $306,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,641,195.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan sold 167,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $21,712,156.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,059,435.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,045 shares of company stock valued at $22,775,892 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 125.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 30,741 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 15.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 200,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,536,000 after purchasing an additional 27,045 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 136.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 10.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 32,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

