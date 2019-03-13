GlobalData PLC (LON:DATA) insider Graham Lilley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.84), for a total value of £300,000 ($392,003.14).

Shares of DATA opened at GBX 615 ($8.04) on Wednesday. GlobalData PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 462 ($6.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 630 ($8.23).

Get GlobalData alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from GlobalData’s previous dividend of $3.50.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.71) target price on shares of GlobalData in a report on Monday, February 25th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “GlobalData PLC (DATA) Insider Sells £300,000 in Stock” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/globaldata-plc-data-insider-sells-300000-in-stock.html.

GlobalData Company Profile

GlobalData Plc provides business information products and services across various platforms to the consumer, information communications technology, and healthcare markets. The company offers data, insight, and analysis services, as well as performance advertising services. GlobalData Plc serves customers in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific.

Featured Article: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for GlobalData Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalData and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.