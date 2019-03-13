GMS Inc (GMS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.89.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GMS shares. ValuEngine cut GMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GMS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on GMS to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays set a $25.00 target price on GMS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on GMS from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director Ronald R. Ross acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,566,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 200,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of GMS by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of GMS by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of GMS in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GMS by 0.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 642,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GMS by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 162,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMS stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,786. The firm has a market cap of $673.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.40. GMS has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.75.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $723.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.43 million. GMS had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that GMS will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

