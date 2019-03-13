Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (GOL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “GOL Linhas reported better-than-expected results in the fourth quarter of 2018. On the back of strong demand for air travel, passenger revenues increased 10.3% in the quarter. The company's focus on capacity discipline and revenue management is as well encouraging. Efforts to modernize its fleet and reduce debts also raise optimism in the stock. To improve efficiencies and check costs, Gol Linhas is constantly looking to replace Boeing 737 Next Generation (NG) planes with Boeing 737 MAX-8 jets. However, as the carrier has international exposure, depreciation of Brazilian Real against the US Dollar pose a challenge to the company. In fact, the Brazilian currency depreciated 17.3% against the US Dollar in the final quarter of 2018. The company also has an unimpressive earnings history. Moreover, shares of the company have underperformed its industry so far this year.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.26.

Shares of NYSE:GOL opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.50 and a beta of -0.02. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $15.65.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,389,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 78,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers cargoes, and mailbags in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers logistics services. In addition, the company offers Smiles loyalty programs with approximately 13.7 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

