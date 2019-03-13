Goldgroup Mining (GGA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Goldgroup Mining Inc (TSE:GGA) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 349819 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.34, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $8.33 million and a PE ratio of -11.25.

Goldgroup Mining Company Profile (TSE:GGA)

Goldgroup Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold-bearing mineral properties in Mexico and the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Prieto Mine in the state of Sonora; the Cerro Colorado Mine in the state of Sonora; and the San JosÃ© de Gracia project located in Sinaloa State, Mexico, as well as a 35% interest with an option to acquire 80% interests in the El Mozo Project in southern Ecuador.

