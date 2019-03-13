Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Headlines about Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Goldman Sachs BDC earned a news impact score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of GSBD opened at $20.45 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1 year low of $17.73 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The firm has a market cap of $821.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.38%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GSBD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, National Securities reduced their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs BDC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.13.

In other news, insider Salvatore Lentini sold 30,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $627,887.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

