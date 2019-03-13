Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give freenet (FNTN) a €15.00 Price Target

freenet (FRA:FNTN) has been given a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 23.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. UBS Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Commerzbank set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €22.48 ($26.14).

FRA FNTN opened at €19.65 ($22.85) on Wednesday. freenet has a 1-year low of €3.22 ($3.74) and a 1-year high of €32.92 ($38.28).

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The company offers its postpaid and prepaid services under the mobilcom-debitel brand, as well as no-frills services under the klarmobil, freenetMobile, callMobile, and debitel light brands.

