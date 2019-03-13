Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Kloeckner & Co SE (KCO) a €6.40 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.40 ($7.44) price target on Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.50 ($7.56) price objective on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €6.70 ($7.79) price objective on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Baader Bank set a €10.50 ($12.21) price objective on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE in a report on Monday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €8.60 ($10.00) price objective on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kloeckner & Co SE has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €9.35 ($10.87).

Get Kloeckner & Co SE alerts:

KCO opened at €6.91 ($8.03) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $688.77 million and a P/E ratio of 6.97. Kloeckner & Co SE has a 12 month low of €5.82 ($6.76) and a 12 month high of €11.84 ($13.77). The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.35.

About Kloeckner & Co SE

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Europe and Americas segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheets and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes und hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, which comprise sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Kloeckner & Co SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kloeckner & Co SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.