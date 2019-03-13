Graco Inc. (GGG) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 82.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,690 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 27,406 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Graco by 19.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Graco by 131.0% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 36,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in Graco by 28.2% during the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 25,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

In related news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $109,075.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,291.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,802 shares in the company, valued at $750,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 205,038 shares of company stock worth $9,646,069. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GGG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $48.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.00. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.36 and a fifty-two week high of $48.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $406.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.14 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 43.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/graco-inc-ggg-shares-sold-by-o-shaughnessy-asset-management-llc.html.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; vapor-abrasive blasting equipment; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.