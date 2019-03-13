Graham Capital Management L.P. Takes $858,000 Position in Talos Energy Inc (TALO)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 52,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Talos Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TALO. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Talos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Talos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Talos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Talos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Talos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $482,000. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TALO traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $22.75. 699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,650. Talos Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $37.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.51 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of research analysts have commented on TALO shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Monday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the offshore exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

