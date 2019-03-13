Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $4.16 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (COP)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,659 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smart Portfolios LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 478 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 294.1% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 536 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 536.6% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 853 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP opened at $65.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $53.38 and a twelve month high of $80.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The energy producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 16.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 11th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho set a $68.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, January 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

