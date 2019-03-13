Granite Investment Partners LLC Invests $953,000 in Wix.Com Ltd (WIX)

Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Wix.Com by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,105,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $190,234,000 after purchasing an additional 626,291 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Wix.Com by 14.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,652,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $197,858,000 after purchasing an additional 212,845 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Wix.Com by 5.9% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,213,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $145,250,000 after purchasing an additional 67,793 shares during the period. SQN Investors LP raised its position in Wix.Com by 3.5% during the third quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 621,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,359,000 after purchasing an additional 21,275 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 11.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,142,000 after buying an additional 31,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WIX. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Wix.Com from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Wix.Com from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Wix.Com from $133.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $108.36 on Wednesday. Wix.Com Ltd has a 52-week low of $74.25 and a 52-week high of $125.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.27 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.47. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 21.72% and a negative net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Wix.Com’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wix.Com Ltd will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wix.Com

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

