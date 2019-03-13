Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,431 Shares of Freshpet Inc (FRPT)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Freshpet worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 780,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,098,000 after acquiring an additional 21,105 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Freshpet by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Freshpet in the third quarter valued at $23,920,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Freshpet by 12.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,883,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,112,000 after buying an additional 203,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in Freshpet in the third quarter valued at $4,831,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Scott James Morris sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,298 shares in the company, valued at $7,251,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 90,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,634,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,075,000 shares of company stock valued at $157,280,000 in the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on FRPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub lowered Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised Freshpet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Imperial Capital reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Freshpet in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 target price on Freshpet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.86.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $41.09 on Wednesday. Freshpet Inc has a 1 year low of $15.67 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $51.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Freshpet Inc will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

