Granite Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR)

Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in FLIR Systems by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in FLIR Systems by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,889 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its stake in FLIR Systems by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in FLIR Systems by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on FLIR. BidaskClub cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Imperial Capital reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of FLIR Systems to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.29.

Shares of FLIR stock opened at $50.51 on Wednesday. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.52 and a 52-week high of $63.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $448.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from FLIR Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

In related news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 132,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $6,883,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 635,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,115,227.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd M. Duchene sold 7,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $382,915.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,622.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 253,944 shares of company stock valued at $13,142,818. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/granite-investment-partners-llc-takes-position-in-flir-systems-inc-flir.html.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.