Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.4% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

EEM traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $42.66. 412,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,929,508. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $50.18.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

