Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 129,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,000. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 4.0% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 116,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 33,554 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 59,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,467. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.94 and a fifty-two week high of $40.88.

