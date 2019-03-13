Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 108.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 233,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,456 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $10,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 12,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 19,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $1,022,903.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,109,024.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 34,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.64, for a total transaction of $1,792,128.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,255,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,431 shares of company stock valued at $4,678,142 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NNN opened at $53.18 on Wednesday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.95 and a 52 week high of $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 7.35. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 74.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of National Retail Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It also acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

