Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,410 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $11,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Boston Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,415,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 415,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,360,000 after acquiring an additional 14,790 shares during the last quarter.

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Craig Conway sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total value of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,696.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $295,790.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,678.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,454 shares of company stock valued at $6,046,134. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $91.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 8.40 and a quick ratio of 8.40. Guidewire Software Inc has a 1-year low of $73.82 and a 1-year high of $107.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,017.22, a P/E/G ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 1.30.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GWRE shares. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Guidewire Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.40.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

