Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 184 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,894 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $9,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 262 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 392 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,701 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.37, for a total transaction of $400,364.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,836 shares in the company, valued at $5,610,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $8,654,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 203,152 shares of company stock worth $44,083,201. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Gabelli upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.37.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $240.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -436.76, a PEG ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.91. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $160.08 and a fifty-two week high of $260.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.32 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

