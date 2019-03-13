Great-West Lifeco (GWO) Given New C$37.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 8th.

TSE:GWO opened at C$31.71 on Tuesday. Great-West Lifeco has a 1 year low of C$26.83 and a 1 year high of C$34.45. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$11.70 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.30000003194579 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.413 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. This is a positive change from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is 51.97%.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

