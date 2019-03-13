Green Plains Partners (GPP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Green Plains Partners LP provide ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. Green Plains Partners LP is based in Omaha, Nebraska. “

GPP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of GPP stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.79. 14,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,787. The company has a market capitalization of $365.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.49. Green Plains Partners has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $18.10.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $23.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.12 million. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 55.27% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Plains Partners will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey S. Briggs sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $56,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Mapes sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $249,318.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,115.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,648 shares of company stock valued at $598,793 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPP. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 673.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 55,645 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,060,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,799,000 after acquiring an additional 53,809 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 289,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 59,958 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 8,017 shares during the period. 17.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.

