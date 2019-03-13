Guardant Health (GH) PT Raised to $85.00

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.86% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $74.00 on Wednesday. Guardant Health has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $74.82.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GH. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth about $8,278,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,504,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth about $13,612,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides non-invasive cancer diagnostics. It offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes from circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA); and GuardantOMNI, a broader panel measuring various genes from ctDNA.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.