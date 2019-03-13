Halcon Resources (HK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $60.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.94 million. Halcon Resources had a negative net margin of 101.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%.

Shares of NYSE HK opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.33 million, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 3.79. Halcon Resources has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Halcon Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, December 10th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Halcon Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Halcon Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halcon Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Halcon Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Halcon Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.34.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Halcon Resources stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Halcon Resources Corp (NYSE:HK) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,506,581 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,810 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.94% of Halcon Resources worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Halcon Resources Company Profile

HalcÃ³n Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2018, the company held interests in 21,679 net acres in the Monument Draw area of the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos and Reeves Counties, Texas; and 27,035 net acres in the Hackberry Draw area of the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos and Reeves Counties, Texas.

