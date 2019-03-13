Halliburton (HAL) Stake Lifted by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,548,116 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,118 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Halliburton worth $41,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Halliburton by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,980 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 53,646 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Tlwm lifted its position in Halliburton by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Tlwm now owns 10,166 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Fruth Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 9,161 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HAL opened at $28.09 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $54.91. The company has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Halliburton in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price target on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Citigroup set a $39.00 price target on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.00 price target on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

In other Halliburton news, VP Anne L. Beaty sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $37,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,168. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Anne L. Beaty sold 2,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total value of $75,115.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,425.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

