Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (HALL) Director Scott T. Berlin Sells 4,900 Shares

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Director Scott T. Berlin sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $51,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,652. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:HALL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,244. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $187.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HALL. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,029,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,517,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,688,000 after buying an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 58,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 20,999 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 309,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,405,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 135,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 8,020 shares during the last quarter. 67.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

