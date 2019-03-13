Halloween Coin (HALLO) Hits Market Capitalization of $0.00

Halloween Coin (CURRENCY:HALLO) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. During the last week, Halloween Coin has traded 29.2% higher against the dollar. One Halloween Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Halloween Coin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $61.00 worth of Halloween Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.26 or 0.02345864 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00010773 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000550 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004631 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00002245 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 181.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00002234 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00001222 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Halloween Coin Profile

Halloween Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2016. Halloween Coin’s total supply is 264,678,458 coins.

Halloween Coin Coin Trading

Halloween Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halloween Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Halloween Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Halloween Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

