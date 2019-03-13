HarbourVest Partners LLC Sells 4,323 Shares of Rapid7 Inc (RPD)

HarbourVest Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,323 shares during the quarter. Rapid7 accounts for approximately 0.2% of HarbourVest Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. HarbourVest Partners LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

RPD traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $49.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,332. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.50 and a beta of 1.14. Rapid7 Inc has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $49.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $70.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.66 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 59.16% and a negative net margin of 22.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Rapid7 Inc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Rapid7 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Friday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $42.00 target price on Rapid7 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 15,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $689,510.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $546,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 154,665 shares of company stock valued at $6,824,015. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enables customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

