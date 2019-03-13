Haynes International (HAYN) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Haynes International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haynes International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Haynes International in a research report on Friday, November 16th.

Haynes International stock opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. Haynes International has a 12-month low of $24.46 and a 12-month high of $45.14. The stock has a market cap of $436.84 million, a P/E ratio of -447.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Haynes International had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $107.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Haynes International will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,257.14%.

In other Haynes International news, VP Scott R. Pinkham sold 5,147 shares of Haynes International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $146,689.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,755 shares in the company, valued at $563,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Haynes International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,881,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,681,000 after acquiring an additional 54,403 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,323,000 after purchasing an additional 36,334 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,276,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,323,000 after purchasing an additional 36,334 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 1.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,234,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,840,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,052,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,365,000 after purchasing an additional 8,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation and waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.

