Head-To-Head Comparison: Home Bancshares (HOMB) vs. First Financial Bankshares (FFIN)

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) and First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get Home Bancshares alerts:

Home Bancshares has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial Bankshares has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Home Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. First Financial Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Home Bancshares pays out 27.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Financial Bankshares pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Home Bancshares has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Home Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Home Bancshares and First Financial Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Bancshares $788.20 million 4.02 $300.40 million $1.75 10.73 First Financial Bankshares $393.45 million 10.45 $150.63 million $2.18 27.81

Home Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than First Financial Bankshares. Home Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.2% of Home Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.0% of First Financial Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Home Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of First Financial Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Home Bancshares and First Financial Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Bancshares 38.11% 13.21% 2.05% First Financial Bankshares 38.29% 14.74% 1.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Home Bancshares and First Financial Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Bancshares 0 1 6 0 2.86 First Financial Bankshares 0 2 0 0 2.00

Home Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $24.83, indicating a potential upside of 32.23%. First Financial Bankshares has a consensus target price of $58.50, indicating a potential downside of 3.50%. Given Home Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Home Bancshares is more favorable than First Financial Bankshares.

Summary

Home Bancshares beats First Financial Bankshares on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Home Bancshares

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises non-farm/non-residential real estate, construction/land development, residential mortgage, consumer, agricultural, and commercial and industrial loans. It also provides Internet banking, mobile banking, voice response information, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, and automatic account transfer services, as well as safe deposit boxes and the United States savings bonds. In addition, the company writes policies for commercial and personal lines of business, including insurance for property, casualty, life, health, and employee benefits. As of December 31, 2018, it operated through 159 branch locations, including 77 branches in Arkansas, 76 branches in Florida, 5 branches in Alabama, and 1 branch in New York City. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Conway, Arkansas.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations. It also provides automated teller machines, drive-in and night deposit, safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, Internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transmitting, and other customary commercial banking services. In addition, the company offers personal trust services, including wealth management, administration of estates, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts; and securities brokerage services, as well as administers retirement and employee benefit accounts, such as 401(k) profit sharing plans and IRAs. As of January 8, 2019, it had 73 locations, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Burleson, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Spring, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Abilene, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.