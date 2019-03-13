Head to Head Comparison: SVMK (SVMK) vs. Its Rivals

SVMK (NASDAQ: SVMK) is one of 51 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare SVMK to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SVMK and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SVMK $254.32 million -$154.74 million -10.87 SVMK Competitors $8.08 billion $1.89 billion 9.36

SVMK’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than SVMK. SVMK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.4% of SVMK shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.5% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for SVMK and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SVMK 0 3 4 0 2.57 SVMK Competitors 683 2476 5455 275 2.60

SVMK currently has a consensus price target of $14.86, indicating a potential downside of 4.46%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 9.99%. Given SVMK’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SVMK has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares SVMK and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SVMK N/A N/A N/A SVMK Competitors -4.01% -69.41% -0.66%

Summary

SVMK peers beat SVMK on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc. provides survey software products that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories. The company offers SurveyMonkey CX, a turn-key Net Promoter Score solution, which transforms customer feedback into actionable insights that drive enhanced decision making and business outcomes; TechValidate, a marketing content automation solution that gives users a process to collect customer feedback at scale and then automatically convert it into validated marketing content; and SurveyMonkey Engage, an employee-focused solution, which tracks and measures employee experiences to help organizations attract and retain talent and pinpoint challenging areas. It also provides SurveyMonkey Audience, a market-focused solution that enables organizations to easily gain real-time feedback from millions of qualified panelists; and Customer 360, a signal-based system to analyze usage patterns within its customer base and identify high value opportunities, as well as provides leads to its sales team. The company was formerly known as SurveyMonkey Inc. and changed its name to SVMK Inc. in March 2013. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in San Mateo, California.

