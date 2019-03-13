Head to Head Survey: Nexa Resources (NEXA) & Wealth Minerals (WMLLF)

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) and Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.6% of Nexa Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Wealth Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nexa Resources and Wealth Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexa Resources 3.01% 1.31% 0.65% Wealth Minerals N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Nexa Resources and Wealth Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexa Resources 1 3 3 0 2.29 Wealth Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nexa Resources presently has a consensus price target of $19.20, suggesting a potential upside of 67.10%. Given Nexa Resources’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Nexa Resources is more favorable than Wealth Minerals.

Risk and Volatility

Nexa Resources has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wealth Minerals has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Nexa Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Wealth Minerals does not pay a dividend. Nexa Resources pays out 167.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nexa Resources and Wealth Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexa Resources $2.49 billion 0.61 $74.86 million $0.28 41.04 Wealth Minerals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Nexa Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Wealth Minerals.

Summary

Nexa Resources beats Wealth Minerals on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources S.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business in Latin America. It also produces copper, lead, silver and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. In addition, it refines byproducts, such as sulfuric acid, silver concentrate, copper cement, and copper sulfate. Nexa Resources S.A. also exports its products. The company was formerly known as VM Holding S.A. and changed its name to Nexa Resources S.A. in September 2017. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Nexa Resources S.A. is a subsidiary of Votorantim S.A.

Wealth Minerals Company Profile

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, British Columbia, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal, copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal project is the Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

