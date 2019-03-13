Head-To-Head Survey: Noah (NOAH) vs. Cohen & Steers (CNS)

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) and Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Noah alerts:

49.6% of Noah shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of Cohen & Steers shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.2% of Cohen & Steers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Noah and Cohen & Steers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noah $434.49 million 7.09 $117.26 million $2.01 26.70 Cohen & Steers $381.11 million 5.14 $113.90 million $2.40 17.29

Noah has higher revenue and earnings than Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Noah, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Noah has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cohen & Steers has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Noah and Cohen & Steers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Noah 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cohen & Steers 0 2 1 0 2.33

Noah presently has a consensus price target of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.07%. Cohen & Steers has a consensus price target of $41.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.20%. Given Noah’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Noah is more favorable than Cohen & Steers.

Dividends

Cohen & Steers pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Noah does not pay a dividend. Cohen & Steers pays out 55.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cohen & Steers has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Noah and Cohen & Steers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noah 25.60% 16.27% 11.99% Cohen & Steers 29.89% 37.49% 24.98%

Summary

Noah beats Cohen & Steers on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service. It offers onshore and offshore fixed income, private equity, secondary market equity, and insurance products; and value-added financial and related services, such as investor education, corporate registration and tax planning, trust, financial leasing, and philanthropy. The company also provides private equity, real estate, secondary market equity, credit, and other investments; and online wealth management, lending, and payment technology services. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages hedge funds. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and commodity markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts, infrastructure sector, and natural energy resources sector for its equity and fixed income investments. The firm also invests in preferred securities for its fixed income investments through its subsidiaries. Cohen & Steers, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; Central, Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; and Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.