Herman Miller (MLHR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 20th. Analysts expect Herman Miller to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Herman Miller has set its Q3 2019 guidance at $0.59-0.63 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.59-0.63 EPS.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Herman Miller had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $652.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Herman Miller to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MLHR opened at $36.27 on Wednesday. Herman Miller has a 1-year low of $28.66 and a 1-year high of $40.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other Herman Miller news, Director Douglas D. French sold 3,800 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $125,628.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Herman Miller from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 21st.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the provision of furnishings and related technologies and services. It operates through the following segments: North American Furniture Solutions, ELA Furniture Solutions, Specialty, Consumer, and Corporate. The North American Furniture Solutions segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of furniture products for work-related settings such as office, education, and healthcare environments.

